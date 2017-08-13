 
South Africa 13.8.2017 05:27 pm

Three bust for dealing in drugs at OR Tambo

ANA
FILE PICTURE: Terminal B Domestic arrivals at OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni. Pic Neil McCartney

FILE PICTURE: Terminal B Domestic arrivals at OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni. Pic Neil McCartney

Three people have been arrested for dealing in drugs at OR Tambo International Airport in two separate incidents, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

“Two of the suspects, a 37-year-old man and a woman aged 27, are employees at the airport,” Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

At about 11am on Saturday morning, police at the entrance to the airport’s general aviation section searched hand luggage belonged to a man and a woman. Police found 18.3kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of R5.2 million. It was also discovered that the two were airport employees, he said.

“Later in the day an operation conducted by the police and customs officials yielded positive results when they intercepted a consignment of ephedrine at the Swissport. The drugs were found concealed in vehicle oil filters packed inside containers. Six big forensic bags were used to take them to the laboratory for weighing. A 43-year-old man was arrested for dealing in drugs.”

The three suspects would appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court soon. These successes were a culmination of efforts forming part of the new revised strategy recently implemented at the OR Tambo International Airport under the leadership of Maj-Gen Dimakatso Ndaba.

It involved the South African Police Service’s crime intelligence, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the Airports Company South Africa, the OR Tambo International Airport, the State Security Agency, and other role players, Naidoo said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

