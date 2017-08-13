Alleged robber killed, two arrested during robbery in Bloemfontein

An alleged armed robber was shot dead and two others were arrested when they attempted to rob a bottle store in Bloemfontein on Saturday night, Free State police said.

Four men entered the shop in Hanger Street at about 8.20pm, screaming for everyone to lie down, Colonel Thandi Mbambo said on Sunday.

One of the men had a firearm and another brandished a knife. The men searched the Chinese bottle store owner and took his cellphone as well as an undisclosed amount of cash found in his pockets.

Police were alerted to the incident and rushed to the scene. Upon their arrival the suspects tried to run away. The bottle store owner allegedly followed them and bumped into the man holding the firearm.

A struggle ensued during with the assailant dropped the firearm. The bottle store owner allegedly grabbed it and fired shots at the suspect, fatally wounding him.

Police managed to arrest two other suspects, aged 25 and 26. A case of murder was subsequently registered against the owner.

The armed robbery suspects would appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Mbambo said.

– African News Agency (ANA)