Eight die in Northern Cape car crash

The Keimoes police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after eight people died in a horrific car accident near the town, Northern Cape police said on Sunday.

A Hyundai Accent and a Renault Clio collided head-on on a road about 15km outside Keimoes at about 7.40pm on Saturday night. It appeared that a Toyota Condor, in which eight people were injured, was also somehow involved, Captain Sergio Kock said.

Both cars had four occupants, all of whom died on the scene – seven men and a five-year-old boy.

“Although everything is still sketchy, police also found another eight occupants of a Toyota Condor scattered in the nearby veld and all involved were taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Kock said.

The investigation was continuing and anyone with any information on the crash should please call Detective Captain Mbongi Mtirara on 082-454-4014.

– African News Agency (ANA)