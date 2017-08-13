 
South Africa 13.8.2017 01:37 pm

Biker killed on R500 in Gauteng

ANA
A motorcyclist, believed to be in his late 50s, was killed when he lost control of his bike on the R500 near Fochville in the direction of Parys in the Free State on Sunday morning. Photo: ER24

A motorcyclist, believed to be in his late 50s, was killed when he lost control of his bike on the R500 near Fochville in the direction of Parys in the Free State on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 10.30am and found the man lying 10 to 15 metres away from his bike, next to a game fence, ER24 spokeswoman Annine Siddall said.

“The man had sustained multiple fractures after crashing into the electric fence. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do to save the man and he was declared dead on the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are not yet known, but will be investigated,” Siddall said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

