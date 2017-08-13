One killed, three injured as car overturns in North West

One person died and three others were injured when a car veered off the road and overturned on the N12 about 10km from Potchefstroom in North West in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 2.40am where the jaws-of-life had to be used to free a man from a car that overturned, ER24 spokeswoman Annine Siddall said.

“Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do to save the man once he was removed from the vehicle and he was declared dead on the scene.”

Another man, believed to be 27 years old, was also trapped and removed from the car. He sustained moderate injuries. A woman, believed to be 24 years old, also sustained moderate injuries.

ER24 paramedics transported two of the injured to Potchefstroom Provincial Hospital for further medical care. Another man, who sustained minor injuries, did not want to be transported to hospital. The circumstances surrounding the crash were are not yet known, Siddall said.

– African News Agency (ANA)