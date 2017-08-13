 
South Africa 13.8.2017 11:48 am

Elect me, I’ll toss them all in jail, promises Phosa

Citizen reporter
Former ANC treasurer-general Mathews Phosa.

Outside contender for the presidency Mathews Phosa is campaigning on a strong anti-corruption message.

Former Mpumalanga premier and top ANC leader Mathews Phosa has emerged from the political wilderness to push for being the next ANC president.

City Press reports that he was in combative spirit at an OR Tambo memorial lecture in Bushbuckridge where he “unofficially” launched his campaign on Saturday.

He warned state looters he would throw them in jail if he came to power in 2019.

He reportedly said Zuma was doing nothing against the Gupta leaks.

“The people of this country must rebel against corruption. If I am elected president, I will throw them in jail,” he reportedly said.

He said Tambo would have called for corruption investigations, and he described Zuma as a naked emperor.

Current Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza, Phosa’s longtime enemy, is understood to have ambitions for the deputy presidency.

Phosa’s campaign manager, however, called Mabuza a “killer”.

If the number of people who came out to listen to Phosa was any indication of his prospects, then it does not look promising. City Press reported there were about 100 supporters in attendance, wearing his “#Siyaphosa MP 17 T-shirts”.

