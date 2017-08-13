 
menu
South Africa 13.8.2017 11:17 am

‘White monopoly capital’ is about helping the Guptas, says Madonsela

Citizen reporter
FILE PICTURE: Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. Picture: Gallo Images

FILE PICTURE: Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. Picture: Gallo Images

The former public protector says who owns what wealth or percentage of minerals is not SA’s problem right now. It’s just about simple theft.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela tweeted on Sunday that, in her view, the ongoing campaign against so-called “white monopoly capital” (WMC) in South Africa is indeed about deflecting attention from state capture.

She weighed in on the debate and pointed out that people have apparently been getting distracted about the real, pressing issue, and it’s not about ownership patterns in the country but rather the plunder of public resources and funds.

She wrote: “The #StateCapture problem is not [about] who owns what wealth or percentage of minerals. It’s who’s STEALING from and impoverishing the people of SA.”

She advised anyone still in doubt to examine the behaviour of those on the internet and social media who have long been suspected of working for the Gupta family.

She said it was obvious that whenever the topic of state capture was raised, the “trolls” would “promptly divert” the dialogue to WMC.

Since her departure as public protector last year, the recommendations of her State of Capture report are yet to be acted on by President Jacob Zuma, who has in fact been doing everything in his power to prevent the chief justice from appointing the head of a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

Madonsela nowadays works to promote her foundation, is a Harvard advanced leadership fellow and describes herself as a “life activist on justice, human rights, rule of law and governance”.

She played a role in the 1990s in helping to draft the democratic constitution.

Related Stories
What we learned from Mkhwebane’s buddy interview with Madonsela 8.8.2017
LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman 4.8.2017
Duduzane Zuma, Gupta brothers face treason, racketeering charges 3.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Afrikaans guy downs whole bottle of Jagermeister
Eish!

WATCH: Afrikaans guy downs whole bottle of Jagermeister

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor
Entertainment

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor

Porn sex is not always fun sex
Fitness and health

Porn sex is not always fun sex

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’
South Africa

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema
Eish!

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema

readers' choice

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside
Celebrities

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside

Brightest meteor shower in human history is happening right now
South Africa

Brightest meteor shower in human history is happening right now

Shaka Sisulu allegedly physically assaulted his baby mama – report
South Africa

Shaka Sisulu allegedly physically assaulted his baby mama – report

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne
Africa

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko
Phakaaathi

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.