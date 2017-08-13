Three dead, one critically injured in Centurion car crash

Three people were killed and one was critically injured in a head-on collision between a car and a bakkie on the R55 near Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, Pretoria, late on Saturday night, paramedics said.

A few minutes before midnight, ER24 paramedics found a man believed to be 18 years old in a BMW in a critical condition. He was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care, ER24 spokeswoman Annine Siddall said.

“Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for the driver of the BMW and he was declared dead on the scene. Paramedics could also not do anything to help a man and a woman in a bakkie involved in the collision and they were declared dead on the scene.”

The cause of the collision was not yet known, Siddall said.

– African News Agency (ANA)