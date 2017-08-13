 
South Africa 13.8.2017 10:07 am

Three dead, one critically injured in Centurion car crash

ANA
Three people were killed and one was critically injured in a head-on collision between a car and a bakkie on the R55 near Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, Pretoria late on Saturday night. Photo: ER24

Three people were killed and one was critically injured in a head-on collision between a car and a bakkie on the R55 near Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, Pretoria late on Saturday night. Photo: ER24

A BMW and a bakkie collided fatally on Saturday night.

Three people were killed and one was critically injured in a head-on collision between a car and a bakkie on the R55 near Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, Pretoria, late on Saturday night, paramedics said.

A few minutes before midnight, ER24 paramedics found a man believed to be 18 years old in a BMW in a critical condition. He was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care, ER24 spokeswoman Annine Siddall said.

Three people were killed and one was critically injured in a head-on collision between a car and a bakkie on the R55 near Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, Pretoria late on Saturday night. Photo: ER24

Three people were killed and one was critically injured in a head-on collision between a car and a bakkie on the R55 near Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, Pretoria late on Saturday night. Photo: ER24

“Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for the driver of the BMW and he was declared dead on the scene. Paramedics could also not do anything to help a man and a woman in a bakkie involved in the collision and they were declared dead on the scene.”

The cause of the collision was not yet known, Siddall said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

