South Africa 13.8.2017 09:36 am

Six injured as two police vans collide in Cape Town

ANA
Six people were injured when two police bakkies collided on the R37 in Melkbosstrand, north of Cape Town, on Saturday night. Picture: ER24

Two police vans collided on the R37 in Melkbosstrand, north of Cape Town.

Six people were injured when two police vans collided on the R37 in Melkbosstrand, north of Cape Town, on Saturday night, paramedics said.

The crash occurred shortly before 9.30pm, and at the time of their arrival ER24 paramedics found fire and rescue personnel removing a trapped person from one of the bakkies, ER24 spokeswoman Annine Siddall said.

Five men and one woman sustained moderate to severe injuries and had to be stabilised before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further medical treatment.

ER24 transported a woman believed to be in her 20s and a man believed to be in his 50s to hospital. The four other police members were transported to nearby hospitals by other emergency services on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the collision were not yet known but would be investigated, Siddall said.
– African News Agency (ANA)

