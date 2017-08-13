Night of mayhem as eight injured in two separate Chatsworth crashes

In the first incident, six people were injured when a bakkie and an SUV collided before one overturned on Chatsworth Main Road near the Engen Garage on Saturday night, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find the one vehicle lying on its roof. A total of six people had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to various Durban hospitals for further care. At this stage the cause of the collision was unknown, he said.

In the second incident a few hours later, two people were injured when the car they were travelling in veered off the M1 Higginson Highway near the Unit 5 off-ramp in the early hours of Sunday morning, Jamieson said.

“Just after 4am Rescue Care paramedics were called to the accident scene. On their arrival they found that a single vehicle had left the M1 and crashed into the informal settlements below at the Unit 5 off-ramp. The vehicle came to rest on its roof.”

Paramedics found two people had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care. The cause of this accident was also not known at this stage, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)