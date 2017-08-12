 
South Africa 12.8.2017 09:26 pm

SAPS condemn the killing of two more lions in Limpopo

ANA

Police have launched a manhunt for the poachers.

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers have launched a manhunt for poachers who killed two lions in a game park on Friday, Limpopo police said.

“The SAPS in this province is strongly condemning the killing of lions, which are among the animals that have been declared [an] endangered species,” Lt-Col Moatshe Ngoepe said on Saturday.

“Following the killing of two lions in Vaalwater near Lephalale earlier this week, the police in Marble Hall outside Groblersdal have also launched a manhunt for the suspects who killed two lions in Bushfellows Game Lodge [on Friday] during the day.”

The owner of the game lodge was patrolling the camp when he discovered that two lions had been killed and immediately summoned police. The preliminary investigation revealed that the lions’ heads and paws had been removed, while “one’s chest was also cut off”.

The suspects in the Vaalwater case were still on the run and the manhunt was continuing. It was believed that unknown suspects cut the fence and entered the Kwaggadans lion enclosure, poisoned the two lions during the night, and fled the scene after dismembering them, Ngoepe said.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects in both cases should contact Colonel Alpheus Mokale at 082-565-6524, or the nearest police station or the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the crime line sms 32211.

– African News Agency (ANA)

