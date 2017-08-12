 
menu
South Africa 12.8.2017 09:13 pm

Two rifles recovered, robbery suspect arrested in Northern Cape

ANA
Northern Cape police have foiled a planned armed robbery, arrested a man and seized two high powered firearms, and are searching for the other alleged robbers. Picture: SAPS

Northern Cape police have foiled a planned armed robbery, arrested a man and seized two high powered firearms, and are searching for the other alleged robbers. Picture: SAPS

Northern Cape police foiled a planned armed robbery.

Northern Cape police have foiled a planned armed robbery, arrested a man and seized two-high powered firearms, and are searching for the other alleged robbers, police said on Saturday.

“As part of clamping down on trio crimes in the Northern Cape, a suspect was arrested and two rifles recovered,” Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said.

The breakthrough came when police crime intelligence received information about armed robbers planning to commit a robbery in Hartswater, he said.

Members of the trio task team and and the tactical response team were activated. They followed up on the information and one suspect was arrested. One R4 and one R5 rifle were recovered from the suspect.

An intensive search for the other robbers had been launched. The arrested suspect was expected to appear in the Hartswater Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Ramatseba said.

Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Risimati Shivuri lauded the good work by the officers “who curbed possible loss of lives and valuable assets by the armed robbers”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Two more garages hit by armed robbers in Nelson Mandela Bay 12.8.2017
Swift response leads to arrest of three murder suspects in Jeffreys Bay 12.8.2017
Sanco welcomes arrest of schoolboy for viciously assaulting fellow pupil 12.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor
Entertainment

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor

Porn sex is not always fun sex
Fitness and health

Porn sex is not always fun sex

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’
South Africa

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema
Eish!

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead
Celebrities

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion
South Africa

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism
South Africa

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

DA and EFF are playing a dangerous game
Columns

DA and EFF are playing a dangerous game

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.