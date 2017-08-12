Two rifles recovered, robbery suspect arrested in Northern Cape

Northern Cape police have foiled a planned armed robbery, arrested a man and seized two-high powered firearms, and are searching for the other alleged robbers, police said on Saturday.

“As part of clamping down on trio crimes in the Northern Cape, a suspect was arrested and two rifles recovered,” Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said.

The breakthrough came when police crime intelligence received information about armed robbers planning to commit a robbery in Hartswater, he said.

Members of the trio task team and and the tactical response team were activated. They followed up on the information and one suspect was arrested. One R4 and one R5 rifle were recovered from the suspect.

An intensive search for the other robbers had been launched. The arrested suspect was expected to appear in the Hartswater Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Ramatseba said.

Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Risimati Shivuri lauded the good work by the officers “who curbed possible loss of lives and valuable assets by the armed robbers”.

– African News Agency (ANA)