South Africa 12.8.2017 09:08 pm

Two more garages hit by armed robbers in Nelson Mandela Bay

ANA

Maj-Gen Dawie Rabie urged all garages in and around Nelson Mandela Bay to increase their security and be on the alert.

Eastern Cape police have expressed concern at a recent spate of armed robberies at petrol stations in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro area.

On Friday night at about 8.30pm, four armed men robbed a Sasol garage in Nzunga Street, Motherwell, Captain Andre Beetge said.

Three of the robbers entered the garage shop while one remained outside. They took an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and three cellphones from the shop assistants before fleeing the scene on foot.

This happened just a few hours after men robbed a Fidelity security guard at a Caltex garage in Struanway, Struandale, at 6pm. The guard had worked on a drop safe in the garage, and on returning to his vehicle outside, three armed suspects pointed firearms at him and robbed him. An undisclosed amount of money as well as empty cash canisters were taken, after which the robbers fled on foot. In both incidents no shots were fired and no one was injured, Beetge said.

Motherwell policing cluster commander Maj-Gen Dawie Rabie expressed concern over the recent spate of garage robberies and urged all garages in and around Nelson Mandela Bay to increase their security and be on the alert.

– African News Agency (ANA)

