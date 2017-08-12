Swift response leads to arrest of three murder suspects in Jeffreys Bay

Relentless efforts by a team of dedicated detectives resulted in the arrest of three men aged between 20 and 25 within hours of a murder being committed in Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

It was believed that a 62-year-old homeowner in Silver Tree Road in Jeffreys Bay heard a noise downstairs at about 2.20am on Saturday morning and went to investigate, Captain Gerda Swart said.

“It is further alleged that the owner was approached by suspect/s and a scuffle ensued. Shots were fired, allegedly by the armed suspect and the 62-year-old man was fatally wounded.”

The suspects fled from the scene on foot and Jeffreys Bay police were notified immediately. Alert community members reported suspicious people in their yards. Police immediately followed up and arrested a man. Further investigations led police to the homes of two other suspects in Oceanview. All three suspects were arrested on charges ranging from murder to housebreaking and theft.

Police investigations were continuing and the name of the victim would be released after formal identification had been done. The three suspects were due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Swart said.

Humansdorp policing cluster commander Brigadier John Lebok expressed condolences to the family for their loss and thanked the community for working with police to bring the alleged perpetrators to book. Lebok also commended the team of police officers for the speedy arrests.

– African News Agency (ANA)