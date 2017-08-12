Eastern Cape cop found murdered in his home

A policeman has been found dead in his home in Wells Estate, Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

The body of Sergeant Linda Mzuko, 43, was found with several bullet wounds “to his neck and body” when his estranged wife Neliswa Mzuko, 37, a command centre operator at a local 10111 centre, visited him on Friday night., Captain Andre Beetge said.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the estranged wife found the front door to Mzuko’s house open and made the gruesome discovery when she stepped into the property.

Police suspected he was murdered the previous night. Mzuko’s official firearm was missing from his home and was believed to have been stolen by his murderer/s. He was stationed at the Bethelsdorp police station.

The policing cluster commanders of Motherwell and Mount Road Maj-Gen Dawie Rabie and Maj-Gen Funeka Siganga expressed condolences to the family of the dead officer, and said the murderers of police officers would face the full might of the law, Beetge said.

Anyone who might have information that could assist police in this investigation was asked to contact the Swartkops police detectives.

