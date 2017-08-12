Eastern Cape bakkie crash death toll rises to seven

The death toll in Friday afternoon’s bakkie crash on the N2 near Doti Village in the Eastern Cape has risen from five to seven, police said.

“The numbers of people who have died in this accident rose from five to seven. The other person died while being attended at Dutywa Health Centre while the other person died on the way to Butterworth Hospital,” Captain Jackson Manatha said on Saturday.

On Friday, he said five people died on the scene and nine others were seriously injured in the accident. Dutywa police were investigating a case of culpable homicide after the accident at about 3pm.

“The bakkie was not involved with [any] other vehicle in the accident. The cause of the accident is not known at this point in time but is under investigation by Dutywa police. Five people died instantly, namely four women and one man,” Manatha said.

“Nine other passengers were seriously injured and rushed to Butterworth Hospital. The identities of the deceased will be withheld until their families are officially informed of their death. The ages of the deceased and the injured could not be established,” he said.

