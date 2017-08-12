 
South Africa 12.8.2017 04:06 pm

Ipid takes over probe into MEC’s attempted robbery incident

ANA
Albert Fritz. Picture: Gallo Images

Albert Fritz. Picture: Gallo Images

Albert Fritz has called the impunity displayed by the robbers ‘amazing’.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has taken over the investigation into an attempted robbery and shooting incident involving Western Cape social development MEC Albert Fritz in Nyanga, Cape Town on Saturday morning.

“One suspect was fatally wounded, one injured, and a bystander wounded following an attempted robbery involving MEC for social development Mr Albert Fritz,” Western Cape police said.

“It is alleged two armed suspects tried to rob the MEC and his spokesperson of their cellular phones. The MEC’s protectors fired shots in response. The Ipid has taken over the investigation,” police said.

Fritz told eNCA that he, his spokesman, and his two bodyguards were approached outside a church in Nyanga when two armed assailants “casually” walked across the street and attempted to rob them of their cellphones.

He was in the car talking to his spokesman and waiting to speak at a youth event. One of the men attempted to shoot one of his bodyguards but the gun jammed. The bodyguard threw his cellphone on the ground to distract the robber, and was then able to get his own pistol out.

Fritz said he was amazed at the attitude of “impunity” displayed by the robbers during the incident.

– African News Agency (ANA)

