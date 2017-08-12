 
menu
South Africa 12.8.2017 12:57 pm

Western Cape ANCYL calls for Manana to be fired

ANA
Mduduzi Manana. Gallo Images

Mduduzi Manana. Gallo Images

They are particularly concerned about the fact that he tried to excuse his behaviour as having been provoked.

The African National Congress Youth League in the Western Cape has called on President Jacob Zuma to immediately fire Deputy Higher Education and Training Minister Mduduzi Manana.

“The ANCYL will not support our former ANCYL NEC [national executive committee] member deputy minister Manana after he assaulted a woman. His actions are a slap in the face of our movement’s campaign to end violence against women, especially young women,” the league said in a statement.

“We are troubled by his inconsiderate response and his justification that he acted after ‘extreme provocation’. We cannot have members of the executive acting with impunity. They must be an example to society and clearly Deputy Minister Manana has failed,” it said.

Furthermore, his allegation that he was provoked by a gay slur was shocking and should be condemned. South Africa had one of the most progressive constitutions in the world and Manana’s action was an insult to all students of different sexual orientation.

“We are concerned that, should he stay on, his actions will be further normalised among young men in our society as a whole and at institutions of higher learning in particular. Gender-based violence must be nipped in the bud and we trust that President Zuma will act in the best interests of young people by removing Deputy Minister Manana from his executive,” the ANCYL said.

Manana, 34, allegedly assaulted Mandisa Duma at a Fourways, Johannesburg, nightclub last weekend. Earlier this week he issued a public apology but said he had acted following “extreme provocation”. Manana was granted R5000 bail in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The case was postponed to September 13.

He reportedly faced another assault charge laid against him last month after an alleged altercation with two women at another nightclub in Ermelo in Mpumalanga.

– African News Agency (ANA)

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor
Entertainment

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor

Porn sex is not always fun sex
Fitness and health

Porn sex is not always fun sex

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’
South Africa

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead
Celebrities

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’
Eish!

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism
South Africa

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism

KPMG suspends partners after Gupta links exposé
Business

KPMG suspends partners after Gupta links exposé

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion
South Africa

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.