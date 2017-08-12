Two laptops stolen from Competition Commission offices

Two laptop computers have been stolen from the Competition Commission’s Pretoria offices, in the latest of a series of thefts of computers containing sensitive information stolen from various state institutions recently.

“There has been a security breach at the offices of the Competition Commission. Two laptops were stolen on Tuesday, 8 August 2017, from the division responsible for investigations into cartel conduct,” commission spokesman Sipho Ngwema said on Saturday.

The matter had been reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the case had subsequently been transferred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for further investigation. The commission had taken the necessary measures and safeguards to enhance security, Ngwema said in a brief statement.

On March 18, burglars stole 15 computers containing sensitive information from Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s offices in Midrand in Johannesburg. The computers contained important information about judges and officials, Mogoeng’s office said at the time.

During the night of July 4/5, computers were stolen in a brazen break-in at the Hawks’ head office in Silverton in Pretoria. According to reports, the intruders focused mostly on the human resources, finance, and supply chain departments, which contained confidential information.

About a week later, on July 10, two laptops belonging to prosecutors were stolen from the offices of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Pretoria, also allegedly by burglars breaking into the premises.

– African News Agency (ANA)