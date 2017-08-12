 
menu
South Africa 12.8.2017 11:48 am

US Embassy welcomes new consul general to Cape Town

ANA
US Embassy Chargé dAffaires Jessica Lapenn has welcomed new US Consul General Virginia Blaser to Cape Town. Picture: US Embassy

US Embassy Chargé dAffaires Jessica Lapenn has welcomed new US Consul General Virginia Blaser to Cape Town. Picture: US Embassy

Virginia Blaser is a widely experienced diplomat.

The US Embassy in South Africa has announced the arrival of the new consul general to lead the Consulate General in Cape Town.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jessica Lapenn welcomed Consul General Virginia Blaser to the country on August 6, the embassy said in a statement.

“Consul General Blaser brings extensive experience from across the continent, where she led key US Embassies, promoting trade and investment, empowering women and young leaders, and supporting entrepreneurship and the creative economy. Her leadership is certain to advance relations between Americans and residents of the Cape provinces,” Lapenn said.

Prior to her arrival in Cape Town, Blaser served over a decade as a three-time deputy chief of mission and chargé d’affaires in Mauritius, the Seychelles, Uganda, and Tanzania. Since joining the US foreign service in 1989, Blaser had also served in Madrid, Brussels, London, San Salvador, and Washington, and in a range of political, management, and consular positions.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Trump will not move US embassy to Jerusalem for now – official 1.6.2017
‘Possible extremist attacks in SA’ – US embassy 8.9.2015

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor
Entertainment

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor

Porn sex is not always fun sex
Fitness and health

Porn sex is not always fun sex

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’
South Africa

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead
Celebrities

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’
Eish!

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism
South Africa

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism

KPMG suspends partners after Gupta links exposé
Business

KPMG suspends partners after Gupta links exposé

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion
South Africa

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.