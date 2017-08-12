US Embassy welcomes new consul general to Cape Town

The US Embassy in South Africa has announced the arrival of the new consul general to lead the Consulate General in Cape Town.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jessica Lapenn welcomed Consul General Virginia Blaser to the country on August 6, the embassy said in a statement.

“Consul General Blaser brings extensive experience from across the continent, where she led key US Embassies, promoting trade and investment, empowering women and young leaders, and supporting entrepreneurship and the creative economy. Her leadership is certain to advance relations between Americans and residents of the Cape provinces,” Lapenn said.

Prior to her arrival in Cape Town, Blaser served over a decade as a three-time deputy chief of mission and chargé d’affaires in Mauritius, the Seychelles, Uganda, and Tanzania. Since joining the US foreign service in 1989, Blaser had also served in Madrid, Brussels, London, San Salvador, and Washington, and in a range of political, management, and consular positions.

– African News Agency (ANA)