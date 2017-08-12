 
menu
South Africa 12.8.2017 10:49 am

Four arrested for burglary, possession of stolen property in Bloemfontein

ANA
Burglar climbing out of a window. Photo: Stock image

Burglar climbing out of a window. Photo: Stock image

Three suspects were ‘busy packing some of the stolen loot in a garage’.

Four people have been arrested in connection with a recent spate of housebreakings and possession of suspected stolen goods in Bloemfontein, Free State police said.

The rise in housebreaking incidents reported in the Navalsig area in Bloemfontein led to police conducting an intense stop and search and operation receiving positive information, Constable Peter Kareli said.

In the early hours of Friday morning, officers on patrol received information about suspected stolen goods at a house in the Estoir section. They followed up on the information and on arrival found three suspects “busy packing some of the stolen loot in the garage”, he said.

Stolen wristwatches, drilling machinery, welding machines, expensive wooden doors, and power tools were found in their possession. The owner of the house was with the suspected thieves at the time and they could not account as to where they got the property.

All three were taken to Navalsig police station for possession of suspected stolen property. While there, members received information about goods sold to community members. The information was followed up and a woman was arrested after she was found in possession of suspected stolen wooden doors, already installed in the house.

Further information revealed that the local school also fell prey to the three suspects, with power tools and machinery stolen.

All four suspects, aged between 28 and 38, were arrested for possession of suspected stolen goods and burglary. They would appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon, Kareli said.

Parkweg policing cluster commander Maj-Gen Piet de Wet urged community members to stop buying stolen goods, as by so doing they influenced criminals to break into more houses.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Mondli Zuma warns cops not to do crime 12.8.2017
Man stabbed child after ‘vision’ that the act was his road to riches 12.8.2017
Another person arrested for Mbongolwane ‘massacre’ 11.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Fun sex is healthy sex
Fitness and health

Fun sex is healthy sex

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’
South Africa

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead
Celebrities

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’
Eish!

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash
Celebrities

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism
South Africa

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism

KPMG suspends partners after Gupta links exposé
Business

KPMG suspends partners after Gupta links exposé

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion
South Africa

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.