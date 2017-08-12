Four arrested for burglary, possession of stolen property in Bloemfontein

Four people have been arrested in connection with a recent spate of housebreakings and possession of suspected stolen goods in Bloemfontein, Free State police said.

The rise in housebreaking incidents reported in the Navalsig area in Bloemfontein led to police conducting an intense stop and search and operation receiving positive information, Constable Peter Kareli said.

In the early hours of Friday morning, officers on patrol received information about suspected stolen goods at a house in the Estoir section. They followed up on the information and on arrival found three suspects “busy packing some of the stolen loot in the garage”, he said.

Stolen wristwatches, drilling machinery, welding machines, expensive wooden doors, and power tools were found in their possession. The owner of the house was with the suspected thieves at the time and they could not account as to where they got the property.

All three were taken to Navalsig police station for possession of suspected stolen property. While there, members received information about goods sold to community members. The information was followed up and a woman was arrested after she was found in possession of suspected stolen wooden doors, already installed in the house.

Further information revealed that the local school also fell prey to the three suspects, with power tools and machinery stolen.

All four suspects, aged between 28 and 38, were arrested for possession of suspected stolen goods and burglary. They would appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon, Kareli said.

Parkweg policing cluster commander Maj-Gen Piet de Wet urged community members to stop buying stolen goods, as by so doing they influenced criminals to break into more houses.

– African News Agency (ANA)