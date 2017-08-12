Mondli Zuma warns cops not to do crime

Mpumalamga police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma has sent a stern warning to policemen and women, as well as all police employees, to steer clear of criminal activities and corruption.

The commissioner’s warning came after a 35-year-old detective attached to the Acornhoek police station was arrested in the Kruger National Park for allegedly being in possession of dagga, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

The officer was arrested this week soon after entering the park, when the park’s protection services stopped and searched his vehicle. They reportedly found the dagga and called members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), who then arrested him.

The officer appeared in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was released on warning, with the case postponed to August 18, Hlathi said.

Zuma applauded the park’s protection services for “the fearless action they took by not being intimidated when carrying out their duties, even though the person in question was a police officer”.

All police officers found committing crime would be identified, isolated, and dealt with accordingly. “As members of the SAPS we need to ensure that our actions are beyond reproach at all times,” Zuma said.

– African News Agency (ANA)