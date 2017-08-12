 
South Africa 12.8.2017 09:34 am

Lucky escape for truck driver as oil truck catches alight

ANA
An oil truck driver, believed to be in his 40s, escaped with minor injuries when his truck crashed and burst into flame on the N3 between Mooi River and Nottingham Road in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Friday night. Picture: ER24

An oil truck driver, believed to be in his 40s, escaped with minor injuries when his truck crashed and burst into flame on the N3 between Mooi River and Nottingham Road in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Friday night. Picture: ER24

His truck crashed and burst into flame on the N3 between Mooi River and Nottingham Road.

An oil truck driver, believed to be in his 40s, escaped with minor injuries when his truck crashed and burst into flame on the N3 between Mooi River and Nottingham Road in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Friday night, paramedics said.

It was believed that the driver lost control of a truck transporting sunflower oil and crashed into an open field at about 10pm, ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said.

At the time of their arrival, ER24 paramedics found the driver outside the burning truck. The man was treated for a wound to his hand and did not want to be transported to hospital.

Details surrounding of the accident were not yet known, Siddall said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

