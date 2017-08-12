Top conservationists, trail-runners to summit Rhino Peak for endangered species

The 2017 Rhino Peak Challenge sees 11 of South Africa’s top trail runners and some of the country’s leading conservationists and adventure enthusiasts rallying together to summit the iconic Rhino Peak in the southern region of the Maloti Drakensberg World Heritage Site, KwaZulu-Natal on September 22.

As part of World Rhino Day celebrations on that day, the small group will look to raise awareness of the plight of rhinos globally, as well as local Rhino Peak inhabitant and fellow endangered species, the bearded vulture.

While participation in the event is limited to 11 elite athletes and 11 “influential people”, corporates and the general public can get involved in the event, by pledging a donation towards an individual competitor’s efforts.

2016 saw the event raise R290 000 for various projects, which include the Rhino Conservation Project and the Maloti Drakensberg Vulture Project.

The 2017 edition of the event will see former Springbok captain and rhino activist, John Smit, taking on the challenge as one of the invited entrants.

Joining Smit in 2017, as part of the select group, will be Hank McGregor and wife Pippa. McGregor is an eight-time canoe marathon world champion and arguably one of South Africa’s most successful athletes.

This year’s event will also incorporate some of the South African conservation’s elites, namely: Jacques Flamand, section ranger in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park; Dennis Kelly, experienced rhino tracker; Zama Ncube, community conservation manager; and Sonja Kruger, Ezemvelo ecologist in charge of the Maloti Drakensberg Park World Heritage Site, where she has been monitoring the endangered bearded vulture.

Gameplan Media will be supplying a media service in the build-up to and on the day of the Rhino Peak Challenge.

– African News Agency (ANA)