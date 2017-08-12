Pedestrian killed, another injured in Durban taxi accident

A woman died and a man was seriously injured when they were knocked down by a minibus taxi at a pedestrian crossing on Smith Street, just before Field Street in Durban on Friday night, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find a man in his 30s and a woman, believed to be in her 20s, had been knocked over at a pedestrian crossing by a minibus taxi, Rescue Care spokesperson Ceron Lennox said.

“Advanced life support paramedics were called to the scene to attend to the critically injured woman. The woman suffered extensive injuries, but unfortunately after resuscitation efforts she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries and was declared deceased on scene.”

The man had sustained serious injuries and was treated and stabilised on the scene, also by an advanced life support paramedic, and was then transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The cause of the accident was not yet known, but police were investigating, Lennox said.

– African News Agency (ANA)