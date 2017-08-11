Another person arrested for Mbongolwane ‘massacre’

A 54-year-old man was arrested in connection with the killing of three people at Mbongolwane last week, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said that this brought the total number of people arrested for the August 6 murders, to three.

“The investigators’ persistence to bring perpetrators to justice resulted to the arrest of another suspect. He will be charged and will appear at the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court on 14 August 2017,” Zwane said.

“One of the massacre survivors who was in hospital has succumbed to his injuries and the arrestees are now facing four counts of murder and an attempted murder.”

On August 6, KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Bheki Langa condemned the killing of three people at Mbongolwane in the early hours of the morning.

“We are deeply shocked by the brutal killing where innocent people were senselessly killed. We appeal to the community to be calm and allow the police to investigate this case thoroughly so that the killers may face the full might of the law. People should engage in talks and resolve their differences in a peaceful manner rather than to resort to such brutal acts of violence,” he said at the time.

At 2am on Sunday morning, five people were sleeping in their rondavel at Mbongolwane when they were attacked by unknown people.

“They were shot at and their dwelling was set alight. Three people, aged between 30 and 50 years, were killed, while another two were seriously injured. They were taken to hospital for treatment,” Langa said.

“We cannot speculate on the motive for the attack at this stage as the matter is still under investigation. Two persons suspected to be involved in the shooting were taken in for questioning by detectives.”