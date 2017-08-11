Eastern Cape man sentenced for raping ex-girlfriend on Christmas day

A man was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment by the Willowvale Regional Magistrate’s Court on Friday, for raping his former girlfriend, Eastern Cape police said.

“A 23-year-old woman was from a tavern on the 25 December 2015, at about 11pm at Ndelane Location, Ntlabane Village, Willowvale. She came across her former boyfriend by the name of Sakhumzi Manyela aged 25,” spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.

“The accused dragged the 23 year old woman to his home where he raped her. The victim was freed in the morning of 26 December 2015. She reported the rape case at Willowvale Police Station.”

He said the Butterworth police investigated the case and arrested Manyela.