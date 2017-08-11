 
menu
South Africa 11.8.2017 09:00 pm

Eastern Cape man sentenced for raping ex-girlfriend on Christmas day

ANA
.

.

The victim was walking from a tavern when she came across her former boyfriend.

A man was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment by the Willowvale Regional Magistrate’s Court on Friday, for raping his former girlfriend, Eastern Cape police said.

“A 23-year-old woman was from a tavern on the 25 December 2015, at about 11pm at Ndelane Location, Ntlabane Village, Willowvale. She came across her former boyfriend by the name of Sakhumzi Manyela aged 25,” spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.

“The accused dragged the 23 year old woman to his home where he raped her. The victim was freed in the morning of 26 December 2015. She reported the rape case at Willowvale Police Station.”

He said the Butterworth police investigated the case and arrested Manyela.

Related Stories
Three men including the victim’s boyfriend sentenced for rape 11.8.2017
Former police reservist sentenced to 25 years in jail for raping stepdaughter 11.8.2017
Rhodes students expected to take part in ‘silent protest’ against rape 10.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead
Celebrities

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’
Eish!

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash
Celebrities

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview
Athletics

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband
South Africa

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.