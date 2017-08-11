Three men including the victim’s boyfriend sentenced for rape

The Willowvale Regional Court on Friday, sentenced two men for the rape of a 16-year-old girl, Eastern Cape police said.

“Lucky Jekeni, aged 19, was sentenced to undergo 18 years imprisonment. Soyiso Zali, aged 27, was sentenced to life imprisonment,” spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.

Manatha said that on October 9, 2015, at around 6.35pm in the Jubisa Location, Nakazana Village, in Willowvale, the 16-year-old girl was at her home when her former boyfriend, Jekeni asked her to accompany him to his home. She agreed.

He said Sivuyile Ndamane, aged 24, and and 27-year-old Zali were at Jekeni’s house.

“All the three men raped the 16-year-old girl. Ndamane pleaded guilty on 27 October 2016. He was sentenced to undergo 12 years imprisonment and four years were suspended for five years. The other two accused pleaded not guilty,” Manatha said.