 
menu
South Africa 12.8.2017 06:15 am

Wife of a man who died in hospital wants MEC to pay

Ilse de Lange

The man was injured in a rugby match, admitted to hospital but died three days later.

The wife of a Pretoria man who died in a state hospital three days after he dislocated his neck in a rugby match has instituted a R1.9 million damages claim against the Gauteng health MEC, claiming her husband’s death could have been prevented.

Marie de Lange, 32, of East Lynn, instituted the claim for the loss of support she and her two young sons suffered as a result of the death of her husband, Zac, 33, at Steve Biko Hospital in 2015.

Her husband was playing for the Silverbacks against the Predators in Soshanguve when he received a blow to the head from another player’s knee during a tackle. He lost consciousness and when he woke up after being carried off the field, he complained of neck pain and headaches.

He was eventually transferred by ambulance to the state hospital, where he was admitted late that night.

According to court papers, he was diagnosed as an incomplete quadriplegic due to a C4/C5 dislocation of the spine and was unable to move his legs. Medical staff initially unsuccessfully tried to reduce the cervical dislocation and he was booked for a spinal operation two days later.

But he developed respiratory distress, was unable to cough out secretions and became comatose. He then suffered cardiac arrest and stopped breathing.

Staff were unable to resuscitate him and he died three days after being admitted.

The cause of his death was noted as the result of head and neck injuries, complicated by pneumonia and raised pressure in his skull.

But she alleged her husband had died due to the negligence of hospital staff and that the MEC was liable for her family’s loss of support because of a failure to employ suitably qualified and experienced nurses and doctors to monitor and treat patients who had head and neck injuries and respiratory complications.

She alleged there was no protocol in place for the referral of high-risk patients to suitably equipped and staffed alternative hospitals and that staff had under-assessed the effect of the spinal injury on her husband’s breathing, failed to operate on his spine timeously and failed to properly resuscitate him or to refer him to a specialist when he developed respiratory distress.

De Lange’s attorney, Jean-Paul Rudd said the MEC had given notice the claim would be opposed.

Related Stories
Mediclinic CEO Danie Meintjes to retire in 2018 25.7.2017
SA’s top hospitals are in the Western Cape, patients say 18.7.2017
Woman claims R502k after casino incident 14.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead
Celebrities

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’
Eish!

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash
Celebrities

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview
Athletics

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband
South Africa

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.