 
menu
South Africa 11.8.2017 08:44 pm

Lengthy jail term for man found guilty of murder, robbery in Potch

ANA

He was sentenced six years for burglary, 15 years for robbery and life for murder.

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to a life imprisonment for murder at the North Gauteng High Court sitting in Potchefstroom on Friday, North West police said.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said North West provincial management welcomed the sentence handed down to David Shomolekae.

“Shomolekae’s sentence follows an incident in which he killed Lesley Makousa, aged 16 then. He then went to Makousa’s house where he forced entry and took household properties. Makousa’s strangled body was found by a man who was collecting empty bottles, on 06 August 2016,” he said.

He said Shomolekae was arrested in Promosa near Potchefstroom on August 7, 2016, and he was charged with murder, burglary and robbery.

He was sentenced six years for burglary, 15 years for robbery and life for murder.

Related Stories
Three men including the victim’s boyfriend sentenced for rape 11.8.2017
Money smugglers slip on their own modus operandi 11.8.2017
Drug addict jailed for killing ‘mother figure’ 11.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead
Celebrities

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’
Eish!

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash
Celebrities

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview
Athletics

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband
South Africa

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.