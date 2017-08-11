Lengthy jail term for man found guilty of murder, robbery in Potch

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to a life imprisonment for murder at the North Gauteng High Court sitting in Potchefstroom on Friday, North West police said.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said North West provincial management welcomed the sentence handed down to David Shomolekae.

“Shomolekae’s sentence follows an incident in which he killed Lesley Makousa, aged 16 then. He then went to Makousa’s house where he forced entry and took household properties. Makousa’s strangled body was found by a man who was collecting empty bottles, on 06 August 2016,” he said.

He said Shomolekae was arrested in Promosa near Potchefstroom on August 7, 2016, and he was charged with murder, burglary and robbery.

He was sentenced six years for burglary, 15 years for robbery and life for murder.