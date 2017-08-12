Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’

South Africans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the DA’s recent move to table a motion to have parliament dissolved and call for an early election following the no-confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday.

The party’s leader, Mmusi Maimane, has received criticism for the move, with poet Ntsiki Mazwai calling him a sellout for wanting the DA to govern South Africa.

“We cannot be a majority led by a minority, that is insanity,” she said.

The same DA that he was fighting so hard for to govern the country was a “virus” to the nation.

I think you need to understand that Mmusi is worse than Mandela. …. — ntsikimazwai.com (@ntsikimazwai) August 11, 2017

According to the poet, Maimane would have been necklaced in the apartheid era for “putting a necklace around the whole black nation”, further claiming he was “power hungry”.

“F*ck Mmusi,” she said.

So….here r SAs leading men Jacob Zuma, Mmusi Maimane and Julius Malema…..what picture do you read of SA? Friday Funtime 😊😊😊 — ntsikimazwai.com (@ntsikimazwai) August 11, 2017

His actions proved he was “worse” than President Jacob Zuma and former president Nelson Mandela, who apparently sold out the country.

“Mmusi is the white people’s puppet.”

She further backed down bit, saying the DA leader probably meant no harm, but just wanted to lead. The only problem was that he was not the DA as he was “very replaceable”.

Im sure Mmusi means no harm…just wants to lead….but Mmusi is certainly not DA. He is very replaceable — ntsikimazwai.com (@ntsikimazwai) August 11, 2017

The poet has previously said EFF leader Julius Malema had shown that he would make a worse president than Zuma – now we just need to figure out who would be worse between Malema and Maimane.

However, EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu has “defended” Maimane against the harsh words he has received on social media, urging people not to be so unkind to the reverend.

According to Mpofu, Maimane was just a priest, and not a polititian.

“He is just a priest, a puppet and a tool,” he said.

People must not be so unkind to the Right Rev @MmusiMaimane.

The guy is not a politician.He is just a priest,a puppet and a tool(like Atul)😂 — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) August 11, 2017

His party has, however, not been so kind to the “priest” following his proposed motion. In a statement, the EFF told the DA to “stop wasting parliament’s time” if the party meant business.

