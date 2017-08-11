 
South Africa 11.8.2017 02:41 pm

Cape Town couple nabbed for alleged tax fraud

ANA

The couple, aged 53 and 55, will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court next month.

A couple in Cape Town has been arrested for allegedly submitting false claims to the SA Revenue Services (Sars) between 2007 and 2009, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Friday.

“The duo, directors of several companies, were arrested on Thursday by the Serious Commercial Crime Unit of the Hawks, after investigations uncovered that the suspects’ unlawful actions resulted in Sars losing about R1 million.

“Possibilities of more losses being uncovered as investigations intensifies have not been ruled out,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

