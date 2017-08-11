 
South Africa 11.8.2017 02:38 pm

Woman involved in N2 crash in Durban still in serious condition

CNS reporter
Three of the suspects involved in today's N2 shootout have died. Picture: Northglen News

Her daughter said the family was looking for any video footage or photos showing the scene.

The family of a Durban North woman who was severely injured in an accident on the N2, involving armed suspects and police, is still in a serious condition.

Deborah Stephen, was travelling back to her office in Pinetown, from uMhlanga, when a car carrying five armed men, believed to be part of a criminal syndicate, crashed into her. Four of the suspects were shot during the incident.

Her daughter, Candice, spoke to the Northglen News on Wednesday, saying they were looking for any video footage or photos showing the scene.

The 55-year-old suffered several injuries from the crash, including a fractured pelvis, a fractured sternum, broken ribs, a broken clavicle, a bruised lung and has fluid around her organs. According to Candice, her mom is also having severe heart palpitations, making breathing difficult.

“We are just asking for anyone who has video footage or photos from the crash to contact us. If that car had struck her a second later it may have been a different story. My mom is currently in ICU at an uMhlanga hospital and is in pretty bad shape but we are hopeful that she will recover soon,” she said.

She thanked all those who sent messages to her family on Facebook and other social media platforms.

“The support and love from the community has been unbelievable. They’ve given us strength in these tough times. People we’ve never met also send beautiful messages, it’s incredibly heartwarming,” she said.

Caxton News Service

