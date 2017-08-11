 
menu
South Africa 11.8.2017 12:56 pm

Dumpsite fire forces closure of Pietermaritzburg schools

ANA
Pietermaritzburg city centre is covered in smoke from a blaze at a municipal dumping site. PHOTO: ANA

Pietermaritzburg city centre is covered in smoke from a blaze at a municipal dumping site. PHOTO: ANA

The fire department had to call for the assistance of local firefighting services to extinguish the fire.

A fire that began on Thursday afternoon at a Pietermaritzburg dumping site prompted the early closure on Friday of as many as 10 schools in the city, as principals feared for the learners’ health.

Firefighters worked throughout the night to contain the fire at the New England Road Landfill dumping site, which has been a source of concern from environmental activists over the years.

The Msunduzi Municipality Fire Department had to call on the assistance of local firefighting services in order to extinguish the fire.

With Thursday weather temperatures reaching a high of 29 degrees and 31 degrees on Friday, coupled with windy conditions, it made it difficult to extinguish the fire. Locals who work in town were stunned to see many parts of the city covered in smoke and had no idea what had caused it. However, by noon, much of the smoke had eased in the city centre.

In a statement issued on Friday, Msunduzi Municipality acting spokesperson, Siyabonga Hlongwa, said the process of completely dousing the fire on site would take at least three days.

“The cause of the fire is unknown. It is currently impossible to give estimates of the damage caused, but we can confirm that currently no lives have been lost,” said Hlongwa. He added that the municipality ensured that schools near the site were notified on Thursday amid fears that the fumes could be toxic.

“The municipality would like to apologise for the inconveniences and even possible damage caused by the fire in the New England Road Landfill site,” said Hlongwa.

Senior officials were locked in a meeting on Friday where the extent of the fire and plans to contain its effects were discussed. Over the years there have been concerns over the maintenance of the dumping site from environmental groups.

Related Stories
Song raises funds for fire victims in Western Cape 11.8.2017
Blaze at Epping furnishing outlet in Cape Town 8.8.2017
Gauteng education MEC taken aback by DA weekly school inspections 7.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’
Eish!

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash
Celebrities

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview
Athletics

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview

Informal settlers get their own piece of land
South Africa

Informal settlers get their own piece of land

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband
South Africa

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

What Twitter thinks Bonang was thinking in this picture
Eish!

What Twitter thinks Bonang was thinking in this picture

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.