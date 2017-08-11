Kimberley cash loan operator sentenced

A cash loan operator in the Northern Cape who was found in possession of more than 60 Sassa, bank and EASYPAY cards belonging to clients has been sentenced to a R4 000 fine, or 18 months’ imprisonment, by the Kimberley Magistrates’ Court.

Directorate for Priority Crime investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said Jennifer Magdalene Mia, 35, appeared before the Kimberley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday after she, together with three other cash loan operators, were arrested for contravening section 40 (3) of the National Credit Act 34 of 2005.

According to Nkwalase, the suspects were arrested while withdrawing money with their clients’ cards from an ATM on Long Street on February 28 this year.

“She was found in possession of 67 assortment of Sassa cards, banks cards and EASYPAY cards, as well as cash to the value of R14 600 withdrawn from their clients’ accounts,” Nkwalase said.

“Mia pleaded guilty, and was fined R4 000 or serve 18 months’ imprisonment.”

The case against the other cash loan operators is set to continue on September 17. The trio were arrested and found in possession of a collection of 65 Sassa, bank and EASYPAY cards, as well as cash to the value of R13 960.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime unit conducted two more separate operations in Kimberley and Upington, where a further five suspects were arrested.

“Three suspects arrested in Kimberley on 31 July 2017 in possession of 78 Sassa and EASYPAY cards as well as over R15 000 cash, are expected to appear in Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on 18 August 2017. In Upington, two suspects were arrested on 1 August 2017 in possession of 21 Sassa and EASYPAY cards, as well as cash to the value of R15 390. They are expected to appear in Upington Magistrate’s Court on 4 September 2017.

“The households of all suspects involved in all these operations were searched and financial records were all seized.”

Hawks Provincial Head in Northern Cape, Major-General Kholekile Galawe, welcomed the sentence against Mia and further pledged to continue with such operations to halt the widespread exploitation of the most vulnerable people in communities.