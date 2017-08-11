Alleged killers of Carte Blanche producer Johann Botha back in court next month

The case of the three people accused of killing Carte Blanche producer Johann Botha and a friend was postponed for further investigation in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

State prosecutor Colleen Ryan told the court they were still awaiting cellphone records and postmortem photographs.

Botha and his friend Swazi Werner were murdered at the Zebra Inn restaurant in Troyeville on June 7.

Thembi Mbatha‚ 19‚ Nkosiyazi Phungula‚ 27‚ and Ntobeko Hlatshwayo‚ 32‚ face charges of murder‚ armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The trio were allegedly seen on security footage initiating the crime and fleeing with a large sum of money that was in the safe of the establishment, owned by Werner.

Magistrated Lucas Van Der Schyff postponed the matter to September 12 for police to finalise its investigation.

The accused were remanded in custody.