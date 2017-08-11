Rustenburg councillor murder: perjury case postponed

Emmanuel Masoka, accused of lying under oath during a murder trial, appeared briefly in the Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The accused was a witness in the murder trial of former Rustenburg mayor Matthew Wolmarans and his bodyguard, Enoch Matshaba.

The pair were accused of the murder of Rustenburg councillor Moss Phakoe, who was gunned down when he arrived at his home in Rustenburg Noord on 14 March 2009. He had been out putting up ANC posters for the 2009 general election.

Phakoe was murdered two days after he handed a dossier, alleging corruption in the Rustenburg municipality, to Local Government Minister Sicelo Shiceka.

Wolmarans and Matshaba were arrested for Phakoe’s murder. They were put on trial, found guilty and sentenced for their roles in the murder.

During the trial Masoka testified that he shared a cell with Wolmarans at the Hartbeespoortdam Police Station. He told the court that while they were locked up in the cell Wolmarans confessed to him that he had killed Phakoe.

Wolmarans was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in jail while Matshaba was sentenced to life.

However, Masoka later deposed to an affidavit in which he said his testimony had been false, resulting in the release of Wolmarans and Matshaba from prison.

Masoka was subsequently charged with perjury for making conflicting statements under oath.

On Friday his matter was postponed to 22 August.