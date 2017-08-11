 
menu
South Africa 11.8.2017 10:57 am

#KZNSchoolAssault: officials identify school where vicious assault occurred  

Citizen reporter
Video Screengrab

Video Screengrab

The victim’s father says he felt victimised, helpless and humiliated when he saw the video a few weeks later.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has identified Siyathuthuka Secondary School in Inanda, north of Durban, as the school where a 17-year-old schoolgirl was violently assaulted by a fellow learner in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The 20-second clip, which has been condemned by the national department of basic education, shows the pupil in uniform being brutally kicked in the back and head several times by the schoolboy while another male learner does nothing to help the girl, but seems to be encouraging the attack.

According to The Times, the incident took place in November last year and the girl’s father, a single parent, has since taken his daughter out of the school in fear for her safety when the shocking video was shared among pupils, teachers and went viral in the community.

The schoolgirl’s father – whose name the paper withheld to avoid further trauma – said he complained to the school’s management, but he was told they were apparently not aware of the incident. He said the boy’s family was not helpful either.

“I then went to the local satellite police station, but the police said they would not charge the boy because it wouldn’t help as a court would release him on bail,” the father was quoted as saying.

He said he thought about taking the law into his own hands after he felt victimised, helpless and humiliated when he saw the video a few weeks later, but decided his daughter should change schools instead.

The schoolgirl’s sister also said she reported the incident to the school, but no action was taken against the perpetrator.

She claimed the brutal attack occurred after she and a group of learners, including the perpetrator, teased each other.

“He lost it and slapped me on the face. Later my sister went to him to inquire what had happened.

“That’s where the argument started, and he beat her and kicked her to the ground in between the computer laboratory and other classrooms while another boy took the video as he cheered him on,” she said.

The perpetrator has left the school, and is now in KwaMashu, north Durban, according to the family.

WARNING: The video may not be for sensitive viewers.

ALSO READ:

KZN officials on the hunt for young man who brutally assaulted schoolgirl

Related Stories
Mpumalanga school principal to appear in court for assault 10.8.2017
WATCH: Second video of KFC assault 10.8.2017
KZN officials on the hunt for young man who brutally assaulted schoolgirl 10.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview
Athletics

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview

What Twitter thinks Bonang was thinking in this picture
Eish!

What Twitter thinks Bonang was thinking in this picture

Victor Matfield: Springboks legend, Lions rookie
Rugby

Victor Matfield: Springboks legend, Lions rookie

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband
South Africa

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

What Twitter thinks Bonang was thinking in this picture
Eish!

What Twitter thinks Bonang was thinking in this picture

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.