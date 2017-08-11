 
South Africa 11.8.2017 07:56 am

Biker, pedestrian killed in Centurion crash

ANA
Paramedics assessed the man and found that his vital signs were rapidly diminishing.

Two men in their 30s were killed Friday morning when a motorbike ran over a pedestrian along the Old Johannesburg Road in Centurion.

ER24 Spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found the bodies of the biker and the pedestrian a distant apart at 06h42.

“Paramedics found the body of the pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 30s, lying in the middle of the road,” said Meiring. The man had sustained significant fatal injuries.

“The body of the biker, a man also believed to be in his late 30s, was found lying in the middle of the road some distance away from his motorbike.”

“CPR and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated in an effort to stabilise his vital signs. Unfortunately, after 40 minutes, no vital signs returned and the man was declared dead.”

Local authorities were on the scene.

