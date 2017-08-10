 
North West ANCYL suspends two members for misconduct

ANA
Supporters gesture as the stadium begins to fill, 4 June 2016, at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg for the ANC Gauteng Manifesto Launch. The stadium took hours to fill up as issues with security slowed the inflow of supporters at the event. Picture: Alaister Russell

The league said the two leaders failed to appear before the disciplinary committee after numerous attempts.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in North West has suspended two of its leaders for putting the organisation into disrepute, the league said on Thursday.

“The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) wants to put it on public record that after lengthy disciplinary hearing process, the organisation is hereby officially communicating its decision, to suspend a member of the ANCYL PEC, Sebang Motlhabi and ANCYL regional secretary in Ngaka Modiri Molema district, Wessel Morweng,” said provincial secretary Sipho Dial.

Motlhabi was as suspended for the period of two years, while Morweng was suspended for two-years-and-half.

Dial said the decision has been formally communicated to the two and they have been made aware of their right to appeal to the higher structure if they deemed it necessary.

He said the two failed to appear before the disciplinary committee after numerous attempts.

“Effectively, the two cadres, Sebang Motlhabi and Wessel Morweng are no longer in provincial leadership structure of the ANCYL. Nthabiseng Shuping is now an acting regional secretary of the ANCYL in Ngaka Modiri Molema district until the region fills the vacancy,” he said.

