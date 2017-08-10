 
menu
South Africa 10.8.2017 06:19 pm

Six murder accused to bring application for stay of prosecution

ANA
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

All six men have been in custody since August 2010.

Six men, who allegedly tortured a Port Elizabeth man to death, may be let off the hook if an intended application for a stay of prosecution is successful at the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Essentially the men will ask the court that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) not charge them again because there was an unreasonable delay in the prosecution of the case.

During court proceedings on Thursday, defence Advocate Jodene Coertzen, indicated that she would bring an application on behalf of Khangelani Matebe, Luyanda Nkolose, Mzuvukile Foli, Fuzile Kosana, Athenkosi Mtshayisa and Fundile Nqwensu.

All six men have been in custody shortly after Floris Kruger’s murder in August 2010. The men allegedly armed with knives broke into and ransacked Kruger’s home on a small holding at St Albans before beating him throughout the night.

Kruger was brutally attacked and eventually died as a result of his injuries. He was discovered on a gravel road and had sustained knife wounds to his arms and back.

Post mortem results indicated that the cause of his death was determined to be gunshot wounds to his head. At the initial trial both the defence and State had closed their cases, and the six men were waiting for Judge Bonisile Sandi to deliver his verdict.

However, Sandi died earlier this year and the trial had to start from scratch. The fresh trial got underway earlier this week, but the men have been defiant, most of them refusing to plead for the second time round.

Earlier this week, some of the accused also refused to come out of the holding cells. The six face charges of murder, kidnapping, housebreaking, robbery and unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

The case was postponed to September 7 for argument on the application.

Related Stories
Mpumalanga school principal to appear in court for assault 10.8.2017
Two held for alleged theft of cattle in North West 10.8.2017
AFU moves against co-accused in Cheeky Watson fraud case 10.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Victor Matfield: Springboks legend, Lions rookie
Rugby

Victor Matfield: Springboks legend, Lions rookie

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband
South Africa

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband

Manana abused alcohol before assault – Mbalula
South Africa

Manana abused alcohol before assault – Mbalula

Sundowns assistant coach joins Pirates
Phakaaathi

Sundowns assistant coach joins Pirates

readers' choice

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Dali Mpofu buys Mzwanele Manyi lunch after losing Zuma bet
South Africa

Dali Mpofu buys Mzwanele Manyi lunch after losing Zuma bet

How the ANC saved Zuma, and how it could come back to bite them
South Africa

How the ANC saved Zuma, and how it could come back to bite them

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.