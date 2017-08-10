WATCH: Second video of KFC assault

New video footage has emerged of the KFC Montana assault case that was taken just after a group of white men attacked a black couple at a drive-through in Pretoria.

A previous video of five white men (originally reported as six men) violently attacking the black married couple, Jacob and Dudu Sono, went viral on social media last week.

In the first video, the men beat Jacob and also apparently assaulted his wife while their child was screaming in the car.

In the new video, a woman believed to be one of the complainants in the case says: “It is not supposed to be like this.”

One of the accused can be heard asking: “So who started this”?

A man in a red jacket, apparently the second complainant in the matter, according to News24 , points at one of the accused and says: “You started this. You started this.”

The couple claimed they merely asked for a car to move and were then attacked by the men. In the new video, one of the accused walks to the woman and tells her: “Leave it now. Get in your car and let’s go.” The male complainant is seen walking towards the man and asks him: “Where the f**k were you when they were beating my wife?” The new video evidence suggests that the matter of whoever started the fight was disputed by the parties right after the fight. The state has reportedly included a charge of attempted murder against the men.

The arrested men are Stephan Nel, 39, Marius Harding, 23, DJ van Rooyen, 21, Ockert Muller, 20, and Joshua Scholtz, 21.

One of the men’s attorneys told News24 that the men did not know each other as reported. He reportedly said his client would plead not guilty.