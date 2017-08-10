AFU moves against co-accused in Cheeky Watson fraud case

The Asset Forfeiture Unit has (AFU) moved against one of the co-accused implicated in the fraud and money laundering case linked to Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s Integrated Transport System (IPTS).

Former Eastern Province Rugby boss Cheeky Watson, Nadia Gerwel, a former assistant director in the metro’s finance department, Zeranza director Andrea Wessels and Mandisi Mkasa, a former director of Laphum’ilanga Transport Services, face charges of fraud and money laundering following a lengthy probe into alleged fraudulent activities estimated at around R208 million meant for the city’s IPTS.

The four previously handed themselves over to police in March this year. They are expected back in court for their criminal case on October 13.

It is alleged that Wessels conspired with Gerwel to defraud the metro in a manner designed to give them unlawful access to IPTS funds. In the criminal matter, the State alleges Gerwel and Wessels used an events management company, ESP Africa as a vehicle to launder the money.

But when that company was no longer viable they allegedly turned to Access Management, a company operating at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium, and then to EP Rugby.

According to court papers, close to R3 million was laundered into the bank accounts of Access, EP Rugby and Zeranza – by means of Watson, Gerwel and Wessels acting in concert with one another.

Wessels already had her Summerstrand property seized by the AFU in April. The AFU has also moved against Wessels and a preservation order was served on her in April. Now the AFU has brought an application for her property in Uitenhage, valued at R850,000 to be be forfeited to the State.

The State contends that Wessels used R741,750 from the R3 million that was allegedly laundered from the IPTS funding, to buy a home in Uitenhage.

In an affidavit before court, Wessels has vehemently denied that the house was bought by means of unlawful activities. She claims that her company’s profits were used to purchase the property. Court papers cite that Wessels is opposing the granting of the forfeiture order.

Lawyers representing Wessels brought an application for a postponement in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday. They sought copies of the docket, but Advocate Siphokazi Cubungu, instructed by State attorney Warren Myburgh, argued that all the required documentation was contained in the preservation application.

Judge Elna Revelas granted the postponement.