South Africa 10.8.2017 05:08 pm

Coffin accused won’t pay their R200k legal bill

ANA
Attorney Marius Coertze said he decided to defend Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson free of charge as they were unemployed. PHOTO: ANA Reporter

The two were allegedly defrauded of about R50k by a man who masqueraded as an attorney after they were arrested late last year.

The two men accused of assaulting and shoving farmworker Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin have racked up about R200 000 in legal fees during their trial, but they would not pay a cent of it, as they were represented free of charge, their attorney said on Thursday.

Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson were represented by advocates Wayne Gibbs and Org Basson since the ongoing trial started in the Delmas High Court on Monday.

Speaking to African News Agency (ANA) at the Middelburg High Court, attorney Marius Coertze said he appointed the two advocates because he wanted to help Oosthuizen and Jackson as they were currently unemployed.

He said both Oosthuizen and Jackson were also defrauded of about R50 000 by a certain man who masqueraded as an attorney and promised to defend them after they were arrested late last year.

“When we took over this case in March, from the previous lawyers, there were promises to collect money from donors or people who wanted to support the accused. But that did not happen,” said Coertze.

“That [fraud] was a huge blow for them. This case is quite unique, and it is the first of its kind. If we don’t represent them, they will have no lawyers. The emotions are high out there because of this case. I have handled many other unique and difficult cases before, but this one is unique because of the coffin.”

Oosthuizen and Jackson were arrested late last year, and they face charges including attempted murder, kidnapping, intimidation and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The incident happened on a farm near Middelburg, and it was captured on a video that went viral on social media.

Coertze, who runs a private law practice in Pretoria, said he normally represented people free of charge twice a year.

The trial was expected to be concluded on Thursday, but it would still continue on Friday, added Coertze.

