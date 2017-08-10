Two held for alleged theft of cattle in North West

Two men were arrested for possession of suspected stolen cattle in Dryharts near Taung, North West police said on Thursday.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the police in Pudimoe arrested the two on Wednesday following a tip-off. The pair were allegedly seen loading suspected stolen cows on to a truck in Dryharts village.

“Upon arrival, the police found the suspects in possession of five cows. The suspects were ultimately apprehended after failing to account for the cattle. Further probe revealed that the cattle were stolen in Amalia where a case of stock theft had already been opened. The owner was summoned and he identified the cattle as his.”

The two men, aged 25 and 29, were expected to appear in the Taung Magistrates’ Court on Friday.