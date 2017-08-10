Pastor Mboro withdraws court interdict against CLR Rights Commission

Paseka Motsoeneng – widely known as Pastor Mboro – on Thursday withdrew his court request for an interdict to stop the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) Rights Commission from implementing its recommendation to register all religious leaders.

The controversial pastor, who reportedly went to heaven and took pictures, was opposed to the registration of charismatic churches, saying religious leaders cannot be regulated.

“We cannot be regulated by those who don’t understand God,” Mboro said several weeks ago. He also implored his followers, especially those he claimed to have “helped to conceive”, to donate money to enable him to sue the rights commission.

But on Thursday Mboro of Incredible Happenings Ministries withdrew his interdict request.

Commenting on the development, the rights commission said: “The Applicant (Prophet Mboro) had in August 2017 espoused an urgent application to interdict the commission not to open a case against him for not complying with section 7(2) of the commission’s Act 19 of 2002.”

The commission said it already opened its case against Mboro in 2016.

“Today the applicant withdrew the case with cost. This means that the applicant will bear the commission’s cost of opposing.”