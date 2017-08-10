 
South Africa 10.8.2017 02:31 pm

Mbalula insists Manana will not get preferential treatment

African News Agency
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. Photo: ANA.

Manana was granted bail of R5k, and the case was postponed to September 13.

Deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana, who has been charged with assaulting a woman and granted bail, will not be given preferential treatment, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday.

“It is true in our society that sometimes our law has got eyes in terms of who is the perpetrator, and they are treated with special kid gloves, and I can assure you deputy minister Mdu Manana will not be treated with special kid gloves and will face the full wrath of the law,” Mbalula told journalists in Cape Town.

His comments came as the media reported that Manana was allowed to enter the Randburg Magistrates’ Court through the staff parking entrance.

Defending police against criticism from the public over Manana not being arrested before his court appearance, the minister said police had to ensure procedure was followed, including obtaining witness statements.

“The DM [deputy minister] is a known individual. He cannot hide from the law. He is not a flight risk, and as police we do not mete out punishment.”

Mbalula said it was up to the court to decide Manana’s future.

Earlier, the minister said alcohol abuse was the cause of many assaults in the country, especially over weekends.

“The example of this is seen in the case of our comrade [Manana],” the minister said.

Manana abused alcohol before assault – Mbalula

