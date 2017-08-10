 
South Africa 10.8.2017

Last night wasn't Trevor Noah's last show in SA

Citizen reporter
Trevor Noah has two more shows to go after he pulled off a great surprise at The Goliath Comedy Club this past weekend.

With a busy week of live shows at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg ahead of him, Trevor Noah made a surprise appearance at the popular Goliath Comedy Club Saturday night before taking the stage last night for the first time in a couple of years.

His appearance at the club run by Jason, Donovan and Nicholas Goliath in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, on Saturday left the audience bewildered, but judging from the tweets last night, his latest show, There’s a Gupta on my Stoep, is solid comedy gold.


There are two more There’s a Gupta on my Stoep shows taking place tonight and tomorrow. For more information, visit  ticketpros.com

