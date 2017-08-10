Last night wasn’t Trevor Noah’s last show in SA

With a busy week of live shows at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg ahead of him, Trevor Noah made a surprise appearance at the popular Goliath Comedy Club Saturday night before taking the stage last night for the first time in a couple of years.

His appearance at the club run by Jason, Donovan and Nicholas Goliath in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, on Saturday left the audience bewildered, but judging from the tweets last night, his latest show, There’s a Gupta on my Stoep, is solid comedy gold.

Trevor Noah is just hilarious — Cole|Riri Stan (@PalesaWestside) August 10, 2017

Got to watch @Trevornoah live last night, his performance was incredible- he is beyond talented! #TheresAGuptaOnMyStoep — Tasneem Mia (@mia_tessy) August 10, 2017

When last did someone bring so many different S.Africans together? Felt good to be in the Dome #lastnight. More power to you @Trevornoah — reFashion Africa (@refashionafrica) August 10, 2017

I feel like a little child on their 1st day in school. Really looking forward to @Trevornoah performance tonight pic.twitter.com/sspSGDWUyk — Chitalu CM II, PhD (@MuzM8) August 10, 2017



There are two more There’s a Gupta on my Stoep shows taking place tonight and tomorrow. For more information, visit ticketpros.com