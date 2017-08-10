 
South Africa 10.8.2017 01:51 pm

UDM rejects DA’s move to have parliament dissolved

ANA
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa (right) and DA Gauteng leader John Moodey. Picture: Rorisang Kgosana

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa (right) and DA Gauteng leader John Moodey. Picture: Rorisang Kgosana

This comes after the DA’s call for dissolution of parliament and early elections.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) is against the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) plan to bring a motion to have parliament dissolved and would instead focus on the 2019 general elections.

The DA’s call for dissolution of parliament and early elections was announced by its leader, Mmusi Maimane, on Wednesday.

”The UDM does not support the Democratic Alliance sponsored motion for the dissolution of the National Assembly. We respect the DA’s right to propose motions like any other political party represented in the National Assembly.

“Of immediate importance to the UDM, is the state of readiness of the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) for the 2019 national and provincial elections,” the party said in a statement on Thursday.

”The mandate of the current government comes to an end in 2019, and we are working towards that end. We want to make sure that the 2019 elections are credible, free and fair.”

Maimane said he believed that South African voters should be given a chance to express their opinion about the ”conduct of the ANC [African National Congress] in defending Jacob Zuma”.

His remarks were in apparent reference to the no-confidence motion in Parliament on Tuesday, which Zuma survived even though some members of his ANC party voted to boot him out.

The no-confidence motion, which culminated in a secret ballot, was brought by the DA and supported by all opposition parties except the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC).

The DA said it would table its fresh bit to remove Zuma on Thursday and ensure that it is debated and ”voted on as soon as practically possible”.

