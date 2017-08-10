Trollip bribe accuser fires attorney in the middle of court proceedings

A former Democratic Alliance (DA) activist who accused Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip of offering her a bribe fired her attorney in the middle of court proceedings on Thursday.

Nontuthuzelo Jack, 47, was back in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where the case against her hit another snag.

Jack, 47, from Tshwete Village, is accused of defaming Trollip by claiming he offered her a bribe to “dig up dirt” on DA provincial chairperson Veliswa Mvenya.

Her claims were published in a local newspaper in the run-up to the municipal elections last year.

At the time, Jack and Trollip were vying for the same position in the DA.

“The accused, whether to improve her own chances for selection, or whether to diminish Trollip’s, proceeded to repeatedly publish, or caused to be published, false and defamatory allegations of Trollip having attempted to bribe her with cash in turn for undue favours,” the charge sheet reads.

According to court documents, Jack also deposed an affidavit containing false accusations and forwarded it to DA Federal Executive Chairperson James Selfe.

Jack faces a charge of criminal defamation.

During court proceedings on Thursday, while standing in the dock, Jack was heard telling her legal aid attorney: “I no longer want you.”

It was indicated in court that Jack wanted to apply for a new attorney from legal aid.

Meanwhile, the prosecution could not proceed because cell phone records were still outstanding.

Prosecutor Thabo Sali asked the court to grant yet another postponement.

“The investigating officer is on leave and the records have not yet been compiled. The police docket is in possession of the state,” said Sali.

Meanwhile, legal pair Alwyn Griebenow and advocate Terry Price have been given a watching brief by Trollip and are closely following the case.

Magistrate Onke Myataza said that it was unfortunate that the investigation was still not completed.

Myataza said that he would grant a final remand.

The case was postponed until September 7 for further investigation.